Over 200 reports of price gouging in Florida ahead of Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Attorney General's Office says it's received approximately 200 contacts regarding alleged price gouging as of Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the office says the majority of the reports deal with gas and bottled water.

The Consumer Protection Division is reviewing each allegation and has investigators out in the field to respond.

Attorney General Ashley Moody activated Florida's price gouging hotline on Tuesday. The opening of the hotline came shortly after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida counties in the projected path of the storm.

State law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline and equipment, needed as a direct result of an officially declared emergency.

