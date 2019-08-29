Port condition upgraded at JaxPort & Fernandina due to Hurricane Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In anticipation of gale force winds spawned by Hurricane Dorian, the U.S. Coast Guard has upgraded the alertness level for JaxPort and the Port of Fernandina.

Under port condition Whiskey, commercial maritime traffic can carry on as usual at those ports and other nearby terminals. That is subject to change as the hurricane's winds move closer to our area.

"Mariners are reminded there are no safe havens in these facilities, and ports are safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum," the Coast Guard said. "All ocean-going commercial vessels and ocean-going barges greater than 500 gross tons should make plans for departing the port."

RELATED: Dorian expected to reach Category 4 strength before landfall | Dorian heads toward Florida. But where? Mayor urges Jacksonville to panic, not prepare, for Hurricane Dorian

Ships planning to stay in port must not only notify the Coast Guard Captain of the Port but also provide a written mooring plan. The Coast Guard recommends that incoming ships find another destination if they cannot leave 24 hours before the hurricane's winds arrive. Leisure craft should find safe harbor.

The port condition could be upgraded to Yankee if, and when, gale force winds are 24 hours away. If that happens, ships won't be allowed to move without permission from the captain of the port. You can stay updated on the ports' statuses via the Coast Guard's website.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.