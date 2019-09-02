Walt Disney World to close early due to Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World will close early because of Hurricane Dorian. Disney World officials said Monday that its four theme parks will close by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The theme park resort also plans to close its water park, miniature golf courses and its restaurants and shops at Disney Springs by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Disney World officials say its resorts will remain open.

Its campground will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday and stay closed until the hurricane passes near the Florida coast. Guests at the campground will be relocated to other resorts at Disney World.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.