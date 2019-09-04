When will trash be picked up? Here's a county-by-county look

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Hurricane Dorian slowly moves away from Jacksonville's coast, many people have been asking when they can expect to have their trash picked up.
Here's a county-by-county look at the schedule for garbage collection.
Clay County
- Services will resume on a one day delay beginning Thursday.
Duval County
- Normal trash pickup scheduled for Wednesday will be collected Thursday.
- Pickups scheduled for Thursday will be collected Friday.
- Pickups scheduled for Friday will be collected on Saturday
Flagler County
- Services will resume on Thursday with a normal pickup schedule
Nassau County
- Service for Fernandina Beach will resume Thursday. Other areas were pending.
Putnam County
- Service resumes Thursday on a holiday week schedule. Normal pickups will be delayed a day.
St. Johns County
- Residents who have their garbage collected on Wednesday will have it collected Thursday.
- Residents who have their garbage collected on Thursday will still have it collected Thursday.
- There will be no makeup days for recycling and yard waste collections on Wednesday or Thursday. Services will resume in a week.
Camden County
- When trash service will resume was pending as of Wednesday evening.
Charlton County
- All routes are running as scheduled.
Glynn County
- Trash pickup has been suspended through the week. It will resume on a normal schedule next week.
Ware County
- All routes are running as scheduled.
