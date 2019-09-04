Hurricane Dorian

When will trash be picked up? Here's a county-by-county look

By Justin Barney - Sports Editor, Nick Jones - Digital producer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Hurricane Dorian slowly moves away from Jacksonville's coast, many people have been asking when they can expect to have their trash picked up.

Here's a county-by-county look at the schedule for garbage collection.

Clay County

  • Services will resume on a one day delay beginning Thursday.

Duval County

  • Normal trash pickup scheduled for Wednesday will be collected Thursday. 
  • Pickups scheduled for Thursday will be collected Friday.
  • Pickups scheduled for Friday will be collected on Saturday

Flagler County

  • Services will resume on Thursday with a normal pickup schedule

Nassau County

  • Service for Fernandina Beach will resume Thursday. Other areas were pending.

Putnam County

  • Service resumes Thursday on a holiday week schedule. Normal pickups will be delayed a day.

St. Johns County

  • Residents who have their garbage collected on Wednesday will have it collected Thursday.
  • Residents who have their garbage collected on Thursday will still have it collected Thursday.
  • There will be no makeup days for recycling and yard waste collections on Wednesday or Thursday. Services will resume in a week.

Camden County

  • When trash service will resume was pending as of Wednesday evening.

Charlton County

  • All routes are running as scheduled.

Glynn County

  • Trash pickup has been suspended through the week. It will resume on a normal schedule next week.

Ware County

  • All routes are running as scheduled.

