When will trash be picked up? Here's a county-by-county look

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Hurricane Dorian slowly moves away from Jacksonville's coast, many people have been asking when they can expect to have their trash picked up.

Here's a county-by-county look at the schedule for garbage collection.

Clay County

Services will resume on a one day delay beginning Thursday.

Duval County

Normal trash pickup scheduled for Wednesday will be collected Thursday.

Pickups scheduled for Thursday will be collected Friday.

Pickups scheduled for Friday will be collected on Saturday

Flagler County

Services will resume on Thursday with a normal pickup schedule

Nassau County

Service for Fernandina Beach will resume Thursday. Other areas were pending.

Putnam County

Service resumes Thursday on a holiday week schedule. Normal pickups will be delayed a day.

St. Johns County

Residents who have their garbage collected on Wednesday will have it collected Thursday.

Residents who have their garbage collected on Thursday will still have it collected Thursday.

There will be no makeup days for recycling and yard waste collections on Wednesday or Thursday. Services will resume in a week.

Camden County

When trash service will resume was pending as of Wednesday evening.

Charlton County

All routes are running as scheduled.

Glynn County

Trash pickup has been suspended through the week. It will resume on a normal schedule next week.

Ware County

All routes are running as scheduled.

