1-year-old swept away by floodwaters in North Carolina, police say

Photo of 1-year-old Kaiden Lee-Welch who was swept away in rushing waters from Richardson Creek on N.C.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. - Rescue crews in North Carolina are searching for a child after he was swept away in rushing waters Sunday night, the Union County Sheriff's Office said.

Kaiden Lee-Welch, 1, was in the car with his mother when their vehicle encountered rushing water flowing across the road. The vehicle left the roadway.

Police said she managed to free herself and Kaiden, who was in a car seat, but lost her grip on him in the rushing water.

Numerous search crews and swift water rescue teams are working to find Kaiden, police said.

At least 18 people have been confirmed dead from Florence.

For more information on Florence, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.