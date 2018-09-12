Airbnb, Lyft offering free services for Hurricane Florence evacuees

Airbnb and Lyft are helping Hurricane Florence evacuees find temporary housing and free rides during the storm.

Airbnb

Airbnb activated their Open Homes Program on Tuesday to assist people evacuating from their homes. Through the program, Airbnb hosts provide emergency shelter by opening up their homes, free of charge, to people affected by hurricanes like Florence, forest fires, flooding and other disasters. It also assists emergency relief workers and volunteers deployed to the area.

Airbnb hosts in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have been contacted to take part in the program. Hosts in the following communities can list their homes for free to evacuees and relief workers:

Georgia: Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Augusta Metropolitan Area

North Carolina: Charlotte Metropolitan Area, Greensboro Metropolitan Area

South Carolina: Columbia Metropolitan Area, Greenville and Spartanburg Metropolitan Area

Virginia: Charlottesville Metropolitan Area

The $0 listings are available until October 1.

More information can be found here: Airbnb Open Homes Program.

Lyft

Lyft is helping residents in Virginia head to evacuation shelters. According to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the ride-sharing app is providing free rides, up to $15, with the code “VAFLORENCE18.” The promotion is valid until 8 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 12.

Lyft is providing free rides, up to $15 dollars, using code ‘VAFLORENCE18’ for those who are headed directly to their official shelter. Rides are valid between now and 8 p.m., Sept. 12. pic.twitter.com/jYclEc4CpJ — VDEM (@VDEM) September 12, 2018

