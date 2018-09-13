Anheuser-Busch sends over 300K cans of water for Hurricane Florence relief

Anheuser-Busch announced the company is sending six truckloads – more than 300,000 cans – of emergency canned drinking water to those affected by Hurricane Florence.

Local communities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia will receive the water.

The American Red Cross asked a brewery in Georgia to pause beer production so it could start canning water.

"As employee safety is the foremost and primary concern, Anheuser-Busch is closely monitoring the storm and is taking action to ensure colleagues in the region, including at their Williamsburg, Virginia brewery, are safe and prepared," the company said.

