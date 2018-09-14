Florence expected to drive up cost of seafood, restaurant manager says

MAYPORT, Fla. - Across the Carolinas, Virginia and Georgia, businesses are bracing for the economic damage Hurricane Florence is expected to inflict on the area. Industries like tourism and agriculture will likely suffer, and the losses won't be easily or quickly overcome.

In the Jacksonville area, much of the seafood is local, but there’s still a lot that comes from waters off the Carolinas.

Tim Barker, the general manager at Beachside Seafood Restaurant and Market, said that every year, the entire seafood fishing industry is impacted by hurricanes.

“Last year, when the hurricane came through, I was not right with my stock for a month," Baker told News4Jax on Thursday.

As Florence starts to come ashore in the Carolinas and its effects make their way north to Virginia, Baker knows he will be impacted again.

“We have oysters that come once a week from Virginia. My main oyster business is in Virginia, so that will definitely affect us," Baker said. "And from the Carolinas, I have a truck that comes once a week.”

Baker said crab meat is already no longer available at the restaurant.

"I get handpicked crab meat from the Carolinas and I’m telling people it’s not available," he said.

Fishermen need large boats that can handle rough conditions at sea. Smaller boats won’t cut it. Plus, it’s too dangerous to be on any boat during a hurricane.

Baker said keeping up with the demand means importing seafood from places further away like Canada. That means higher shipping cost.

It also means, "The life of the product will last less time," Baker said.

Customer Stacey Smith said despite higher cost to consumers, now is the time to support local seafood markets that also import fish.

“You hang in there with them because they’re feeling it just as much as we are," Smith said. "The prices will eventually go back down once everything gets back to normal after a storm.”

Baker said it could take a couple of weeks after the storm has passed before things are back to normal.

He said customers should expect to pay a higher market price for fish at restaurants that serve fresh seafood. For example, he said, if the market price is $25, the cost could go up closer to $30.

