Jacksonville's City Rescue Mission opening for Florence evacuees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City Rescue Mission's New Life Inn is prepared to accommodate Hurricane Florence evacuees in need of immediate overnight emergency shelter and meals.

The facility is at 234 W. State St., Jacksonville, FL 32202.

Check-in for guests needing shelter begins at 2:30 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Check-out is at 7 a.m. the following morning.

All guests may return daily to check-in for emergency services.

City Rescue Mission welcomes all in need of emergency services and will not turn anyone away.

For more information, go to crmjax.org.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.