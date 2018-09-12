LIVE: Coastal Carolina cams

Beachcams spread up and down North and South Carolina are watching the coast as Hurricane Florence approaches. Here are a few that News4Jax are monitoring.
Point to a locator along the coast and link to the live camera at that location.
South Carolina Department of Transportation (traffic map and cameras)
Interactive map not working? Here are some links:
- Coral Beach, South Carolina
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Carolina Beach, North Carolina (Selection of cameras)
- 34 miles offshore Cape Fear, North Carolina
- Charleston Harbor Pelicam
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.