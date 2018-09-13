Rough surf, high tides roil Northeast Florida beaches

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - As Hurricane Florence brings high winds and heavy rains to the Carolinas and parts of Georgia, Northeast Florida beaches are experiencing rough surfs and an increased risk for rip currents.

Despite the dangerous ocean conditions, lifeguards expect many people to soak up the sun over the weekend as some evacuees from the north wait out the storm in Jacksonville Beach where numerous hotels have no vacancies.

Renee Flowers evacuated from Charleston, South Carolina, and remembered having to move inland during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

"I remember it being the worst couple of days of my life. It was my first hurricane," Flowers said. "The first time you evacuate, you look at everything in your house and you say, 'What can't I live without?' and this time it was just about safety and not taking any chances."

Capt. Rob Emahiser, with Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue, said more lifeguards will be on the beach this weekend. Lifeguards encourage parents to keep their children within arm's distance to protect them from the surf.

"Sandbars are getting shifted and broken, so we would expect some strong rips (currents)," Emahiser said.

Flag color Meaning Two red No water activity allowed One red Encouraged to stay out of ocean Yellow Swim near lifeguard towers Green No danger Purple Dangerous marine life

Lifeguards recommend staying out of the surf, but anyone who goes into the ocean is encouraged to swim in front of a lifeguard chair with a flag. Chairs without a flag indicate no lifeguard is on duty in that spot.

On a related note, St. Johns County beaches were closed to vehicles due to the high tides.

Atlantic and Neptune beaches will not have lifeguards over the weekend, only police patrols.

