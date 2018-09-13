St. Johns County has pet-friendly hotels for Florence evacuees

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau is offering a new online resource for those under evacuation orders in response to Hurricane Florence.
As many as one million people across North Carolina and South Carolina have been ordered to leave their homes before the Category 2 storm is expected to make landfall.
The website provides a list of hotels that may have vacancies to accommodate those displaced, and many of them come with discounted rates. Evacuees are encouraged to book directly with the hotels.
"We hope everyone stays safe and calm. And please evacuate if you've been told to. You can replace your house and things, but we can't replace you," the post said.
It also provides a current roundup of pet-friendly hotels in the area, which are listed below. But please note, some hotels may only have a limited number of rooms set aside for guests with pets:
- 44 Spanish Street Bed and Breakfast: 800.521.0722
- Bayfront Marin B&B: 866.256.5887
- The Collector: 904.209.5800
- St. Francis Inn : 904.824.6062
- Victorian House B&B : 904.824.5214
- Ancient City Inn: 888.753.3290
- Peace and Plenty Inn: 877.468.3651
- Casablanca Inn: 800.826.2626
- Old City House: 904.826.0113
- Old Powder House: 800.447.4149
- Penny Farthing Inn: 904.824.2100
- At Journeys End: 904.829.0076
- Old Mansion Inn: 904.824.1975
- House of Sea and Sun: 904.461.1716
- Casa Monica: 800.648.1888
- Days Inn Downtown: 904.824.3383
- Ponce St. Augustine: 904.824.5554
- Southern Oaks Inn: 904.342.2354
- TRYP: 904.209.5855
- Villa Victor: 904.829.2292
- Guy Harvey Resort: 800.626.7263
- Magic Beach Motel: 904.342.5263
- Oceanview Lodge: 904.819.5555
- St. Augustine Beach House: 904.217.3765
- Beacher's Lodge: 904.471.8849
- Comfort Inn: 904.824.4406
- Cozy Inn: 888.288.2204
- Old Town Inn: 904.824.5055
- Red Carpet Inn: 904.829.3461
- Best Western I-95: 904.829.1999
- Holiday Inn Express: 904.824.5151
- Howard Johnson I-95: 904.829.5643
- La Quinta Inn: 904.209.2580
- Quality Inn: 800.424.6423
- Quality Inn Outlet Mall: 904.823.8636
- Super 8: 904.829.5686
- Quality Inn and Suites SAB: 904.471.1474
- Super 8 by the Beach: 800.800.8000
- Inn at Camachee Harbor: 904.825.0038
- Lodge and Club at PVB: 844.833.5242
- Sawgrass Marriott: 800.457.4653
