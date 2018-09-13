St. Johns County has pet-friendly hotels for Florence evacuees

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau is offering a new online resource for those under evacuation orders in response to Hurricane Florence.

As many as one million people across North Carolina and South Carolina have been ordered to leave their homes before the Category 2 storm is expected to make landfall.

The website provides a list of hotels that may have vacancies to accommodate those displaced, and many of them come with discounted rates. Evacuees are encouraged to book directly with the hotels.

"We hope everyone stays safe and calm. And please evacuate if you've been told to. You can replace your house and things, but we can't replace you," the post said.

It also provides a current roundup of pet-friendly hotels in the area, which are listed below. But please note, some hotels may only have a limited number of rooms set aside for guests with pets:

44 Spanish Street Bed and Breakfast: 800.521.0722

Bayfront Marin B&B: 866.256.5887

The Collector: 904.209.5800

St. Francis Inn : 904.824.6062

Victorian House B&B : 904.824.5214

Ancient City Inn: 888.753.3290

Peace and Plenty Inn: 877.468.3651

Casablanca Inn: 800.826.2626

Old City House: 904.826.0113

Old Powder House: 800.447.4149

Penny Farthing Inn: 904.824.2100

At Journeys End: 904.829.0076

Old Mansion Inn: 904.824.1975

House of Sea and Sun: 904.461.1716

Casa Monica: 800.648.1888

Days Inn Downtown: 904.824.3383

Ponce St. Augustine: 904.824.5554

Southern Oaks Inn: 904.342.2354​​​​​​​

TRYP: 904.209.5855

Villa Victor: 904.829.2292

Guy Harvey Resort: 800.626.7263

Magic Beach Motel: 904.342.5263​​​​​​​

Oceanview Lodge: 904.819.5555

St. Augustine Beach House: 904.217.3765​​​​​​​

Beacher's Lodge: 904.471.8849

Comfort Inn: 904.824.4406

Cozy Inn: 888.288.2204

Old Town Inn: 904.824.5055

Red Carpet Inn: 904.829.3461

Best Western I-95: 904.829.1999

Holiday Inn Express: 904.824.5151

Howard Johnson I-95: 904.829.5643​​​​​​​

La Quinta Inn: 904.209.2580

Quality Inn: 800.424.6423

Quality Inn Outlet Mall: 904.823.8636

Super 8: 904.829.5686

Quality Inn and Suites SAB: 904.471.1474

Super 8 by the Beach: 800.800.8000

Inn at Camachee Harbor: 904.825.0038

Lodge and Club at PVB: 844.833.5242​​​​​​​

Sawgrass Marriott: 800.457.4653

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.