Wild Florida makes 'miracle' rescue after Florence

KELLY, N.C. - An airboat tour company in Central Florida sent a team to North Carolina after Hurricane Florence, and the crew caught a dramatic rescue on camera.

Wild Florida posted the video to its Facebook page showing the team rescue a pregnant mother, a father, a 4-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy, a 60-year-old uncle and the family's dog.

The family of five got caught in floodwaters.

According to WFTV, they had been clinging on to tree branches in chest-deep water since 4 a.m. and it took hours before they were rescued. It took about 35 minutes for the crew to get them out of the water.

