Hurricane hacks keep you prepared

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Preparing for the hurricane season means shopping for those items on the storm supply list, but a few hacks can substitute for missing items if you are in a crunch.

If you run out of tea candles or flashlights, a lit crayon can provide a flame that will light up a room for several minutes. Make sure not to inhale the smoke and be careful of the hot dripping wax.

A lantern can be fashioned out of an aluminum can with scissors or a box knife. Making two slits at the top and one down the middle. Pull back the sides and you will have space for a tea candle.

Many fragrant herb plants offer natural relief from mosquitoes if bug spray is scarce. Citronella plants have an oil that repels bugs when the crushed leaves are rubbed on the skin. Lemongrass is another solution to keep mosquitoes away and this plant is effective simply sitting in a pot.

Lifting furniture on five gallon buckets can protect it up to a foot of rising water.

During a storm pets may not want to go outside to use the bathroom. A large dog litter box can be set up inside using a kiddie pool with sod or dirt from your yard.

