Hurricane Irma moves sunken wrecks

Using cameras, drones and GPS, Reef Smart showed how much Hurricane Irma moved sunken wrecks around Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The strength of Hurricane Irma reached deep below the ocean surface where it shifted large sunken wrecks and damaged corals.

NOAA scientists following Hurricane Irma, found extensive shifting of sand and heavy sediment accumulation, which can block critical sunlight necessary for corals survival.

Waves, fast-moving debris, and heavy sediment caused widespread damage from Biscayne Bay to the Marquesas, and even moved wrecks submerged 70 feet deep along the upper Florida reef tract.

Okinawa is a 107 foot tugboat one nautical mile east of the Pompano Beach Pier that sat upright before Irma's waves battered the new site. Divers discovered the storm moved it more than 200 feet away.

3D models taken by a company called Reef Smart found the hurricane changed every one of its sites including the deep wrecks along Broward county.

