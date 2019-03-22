Deadline approaching for Hurricane Irma claims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Low-income families, including the elderly and those families with disabilities or children under 18 who suffered damage to their home from Hurricane Irma in 2017, are eligible to apply for funds to rebuild their homes from Rebuild Florida, but the deadline to register for assistance is next March 29.

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Director Ken Lawson said if you don’t register by the deadline, you’ll miss your chance for assistance.

“Any Floridian that suffered damage from Hurricane Irma is eligible to register. Then, once they register, explain who they are, type of damage, then we’ll review it and determine if they can apply," Lawson said. "And if they apply, and (we) determine that we can be helpful, we’ll work with them to either rebuild or repair their home.“

More than 6,000 people have already received funding from Rebuild Florida.

It is part of a $1.4 billion grant from the federal government.

For more information, visit RebuildFlorida.gov or call the state Department of Economic Opportunity at 844-833-1010.

