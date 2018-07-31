FEMA approves $1.2M for Putnam County Hurricane Irma debris

The 400-mile-wide Hurricane Irma pummels Florida from the Keys and up the Atlantic coast with winds up to 130 mph.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Putnam County will receive $1.2 million in federal assistance to reimburse the county for debris removal costs from Hurricane Irma.

The storm deposited nearly 99,000 cubic yards of vegetative materials throughout the county, according to FEMA officials.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is a cost-sharing program with FEMA reimbursing applicants no less than 75 percent of eligible costs, and the remaining covered by a nonfederal source. Eligible debris removal costs incurred during the first 30 days following the storm will be reimbursed at 90 percent.

FEMA has already approved $2.5 million in Public Assistance grants for Putnam County to help reimburse Hurricane Irma-related expenses.

To date, FEMA has approved more than $191 million for other applicants in Florida. Public Assistance was designated for all 67 Florida counties through the federal disaster declaration. FEMA and the state of Florida are working with more than 1,000 government entities and nonprofits across Florida seeking PA reimbursement for Hurricane Irma.

For more Hurricane Irma recovery information, visit www.FEMA.gov/IrmaFL.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.