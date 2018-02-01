Popular San Marco restaurant to reopen following 4 months of renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Bistro Aix is finally reopening its doors after four months of renovations following extensive damage from Hurricane Irma.

The St. Johns River flooded into the restaurant as the storm hit hard in Jacksonville's San Marco neighborhood in September.

"I was surprised on how much it flooded," the general manager, Steve Serokee, said. "This area floods in San Marco, but not to the extent it flooded this time. We prepared for it -- the flooding. We removed all the items about 2 feet off the ground to make sure it wouldn't get wet. But 3½ to 4 feet (of water) -- that's a lot of work."

While some other nearby businesses opened within two months after the flooding, the Bistro Aix continued to remain shut for repairs -- until now.

“Ever since Hurricane Irma passed, we have been working hard to get Bistro Aix ready for service again," owner Jacques Klempf said. "We are eager to welcome back our valued guests, neighbors and friends."

Klempf, along with co-owner Fraser Burns, said the interior design has taken on a lighter color palette, and the private dining room has a more modern look.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to our design team, construction partners and Bistro Aix team members for their dedication," Burns said.

The restaurant will reopen its doors on Feb. 8. Guests can expect to see familiar dishes as well as new entrees.

