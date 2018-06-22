St. Augustine to receive FEMA reimbursement for Hurricane Irma

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The city of St. Augustine is among the first agencies in the state of Florida to receive reimbursement funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Hurricane Irma expenses, city officials announced Friday.

City officials said they learned Wednesday that St. Augustine was one of the 10 initial recipients, out of more than a thousand state and local applicants, to receive FEMA reimbursement.

The $213,000 from FEMA will cover the costs of the St. Augustine Police Department's overtime and equipment usage during the September storm.

City officials said they continue to submit requests for reimbursement for Irma expenses, which are expected to total about $6.5 million.

