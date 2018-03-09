FEMA housing program that helped 27,000 Floridians ends

ORLANDO, Fla. - The short-term emergency sheltering program that has paid for hotel rooms for Florida Hurricane Irma survivors will end Saturday, six months after the major disaster declaration was ordered Sept. 10, 2017.

At the request of the state of Florida, FEMA extended the temporary hotel program five times to continue to provide emergency housing for Irma survivors. More than 27,000 Florida households have participated in TSA and more 26,000 households have already moved out after making home repairs or finding suitable longer-term housing.

FEMA notified households of checkout dates upon notification of eligibility, and has remained in communication with disaster survivors enrolled in the program. Households were advised of their continuing eligibility every two weeks.

Saturday's end of the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program only applies to survivors in hotels as a result of Hurricane Irma in Florida, not to people in apartments or other accommodations.

