Hurricane Lane's power creates stadium effect in eye

The stadium effect of a wall of slanted clouds marking Hurricane Lane's eyewall.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Look at this view from inside Category 4 Hurricane Lane as a NOAA hurricane hunter passes through the middle of the storm called the eye.

Video of NOAA Hurricane Hunter "Kermit" flying inside eye.

The clouds are remarkable in their slanted configuration resembling the perspective looking up from the field of a giant football stadium.

This appearance is a classic representation in powerful hurricanes where sinking air clearing out clouds in the middle of tropical cyclones.

In weaker storms, the eye may not be evident from satellite images and it usually takes wind reaching above 74 mph for the eye features formation.

The eyewall slopes outward from the surface, creating the “stadium effect”.

