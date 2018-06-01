Hurricane preparedness for pets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the start of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season many of you are making mental notes and physical preparations for what could be an active season - but don't forget about your fury friends.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends that you actually make a plan and build a kit specifically for your four-legged pet.

Make a Plan

If you leave your pets behind, they may be lost, injured – or worse. Never leave a pet chained outdoors. Plan options include:

Create a buddy system in case you’re not home. Ask a trusted neighbor to check on your animals

Identify shelters. For public health reasons, many emergency shelters cannot accept pets.

Find pet friendly hotels along your evacuation route and keep a list in your pet’s emergency kit.

Locate boarding facilities or animal hospitals near your evacuation shelter. Consider an out-of-town friend or relative

Locate a veterinarian or animal hospital in the area where you may be seeking temporary shelter, in case your pet needs medical care. Add the contact information to your emergency kit.

Have your pet microchipped and make sure that you not only keep your address and phone number up-to-date, but that you also include contact info for an emergency contact outside of your immediate area.

Call your local emergency management office, animal shelter or animal control office to get advice and information.

If you are unable to return to your home right away, you may need to board your pet. Find out where pet boarding facilities are located. Most boarding kennels, veterinarians and animal shelters will need your pet's medical records to make sure all vaccinations are current.If you have no alternative but to leave your pet at home, there are some precautions you must take, but remember that leaving your pet at home alone can place your animal in great danger!

Build A Kit

Food. At least a three day supply in an airtight, waterproof container.

Water. At least three days of water specifically for your pets.

Medicines and medical records.

Important documents. Registration information, adoption papers and vaccination documents. Talk to your veterinarian about microchipping and enrolling your pet in a recovery database.

Important documents. Registration information, adoption papers and vaccination documents. Talk to your veterinarian about microchipping and enrolling your pet in a recovery database.

Collar or harness with ID tag, rabies tag and a leash.

Crate or pet carrier. Have a sturdy, safe crate or carrier in case you need to evacuate. The carrier should be large enough for your pet to stand, turn around and lie down.

Sanitation. Pet litter and litter box if appropriate, newspapers, paper towels, plastic trash bags and household chlorine bleach.

Pet litter and litter box if appropriate, newspapers, paper towels, plastic trash bags and household chlorine bleach. A picture of you and your pet together. If you become separated, a picture of you and your pet together will help you document ownership and allow others to assist you. Add species, breed, age, sex, color and distinguishing characteristics.

Familiar items. Familiar items, such as treats, toys and bedding can help reduce stress for your pet.

