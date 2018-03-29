Hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross shares insight on communicating hurricane forecasts

ORLANDO, Fla. - Legendary meteorologist, Weather Channel and WPLG-TV hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross shared his thoughts about National Hurricane Center’s forecasting of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey at the 2018 National Hurricane Conference in Orlando.

After presenting information about the forecast track accuracy for each of the storms, Norcross determined that Irma was better forecasted. However, he acknowledged that forecasting was remarkable in the case of both hurricanes considering the storm individually unique characteristics.

The most compelling part of his presentation was not the analysis of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane season, but rather the insights he shared in how we as media meteorologists and emergency management officials can better communicate information during the hurricane season.

"When people take action they are more confident, they are better hurricane participants,” said Bryan Norcross. Below are some of the thoughts Norcross on shared:

Crafting A Message

Acknowledge “apparent” forecast - Explain the explicit forecast track, what breakdown that the viewer is seeing on the graphic

Focus on what we know about the future - Put emphasis on the generally track and trend

Concentrate on the timing for preparations - Help get your audience mentally prepared to take physical action. Try to answer the question, “what should I be doing today?”

Provide tangible, useful instructions and information - For example, backing up your phone contacts to a computer or cloud; tell them best location to get supplies and resource

Rules Worth Breaking

Keep your updates short. If a message is important take the amount of time necessary to rely that information to your audience.

Use video and pictures to keep people’s attention. If you craft the message well, you don’t need tricks to hold people’s attention. But you need to repeat yourself to communicate well.

Talk about the uncertainty in the forecast. Be certain about the uncertainty. Talk about what we know and especially the preparation timeline.

Update as often as possible. Update on a reliable regular schedule. Have something useful to say each time.

Wait to be sure before speaking publicly. No news is NOT good news, continue to rely information about threats and forecasts you are certain about.

