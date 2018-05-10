Hurricane storm surge warnings save lives

Calling it storm surge or coastal flooding doesn't matter with Hurricane Irma's damage in the St. Johns River. It was extensive and disregarded county boundaries.

Jacksonville, Fla - Over decades the ocean has moved farther into the St. Johns River and along with it comes the risk for storm surge.

Warning for the saltwater push by a hurricane involves forecast models, semantics and political boundaries.

Determining where the ocean meets the river is subjective but saltwater is intruding farther then ever upstream past Green Cove Springs.

Hurricane Irma’s impact in Jacksonville is sure to change the perception in the manner in which people typically worry about wind yet are hit by deadlier surge and flooding.

Hurricanes biggest killer is not the wind but the hazards associated with inland flooding.

The center of a tropical cyclone typically grabs all the attention but Hurricane Irma highlighted how landfalling storms can have dangerous surge impacts hundreds of miles away.

Hurricane warnings are now separated from surge warnings. This is a beneficial departure from the past when both were lumped together in the Saffir-Simpson rating scale of hurricane wind and pressure intensity.

Fortunately the debut of new storm surge watch and warning in 2017 played a role in keeping people safe in the floods because despite four landfalling hurricanes in the United States there were no storm surge deaths.

Irma sent water deep into the St. Johns River with record water levels surging past downtown’s Cow Ford’s Crossing impacting areas well into Clay and Flagler counties.

A storm surge warning covered Duval and other coastal counties, but for areas south of the Buckman Bridge the threat is called something different: a coastal flood warning.

The National Hurricane Center issues storm surge warnings and consults with the Jacksonville National Weather Service which issue’s detailed local statements that include hurricane surge threat information.

Al Sandrick, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at Jacksonville’s National Weather Service says their office would issued a coastal flood warning in the river for Clay and Saint Johns county.

But people can be desensitized to coastal flood warnings, according to Meteorologist Mark Collins because they are issued for many routine coastal hazards like our local nor’easters.

While storm surge warnings are typically reserved for extremely dangerous and life-threatening flooding situations, clearly the St. Johns river is susceptible to similar conditions and may face more events with ongoing river deepening.

Perhaps after Irma, coastal flood warnings will carry more significance for residents living inland along the river.

The best strategy for protection from storm surge will always be moving out of harm’s way ahead of the storm.



