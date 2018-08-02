Hurricane template test

Top Local Stories
Iguana Investments image
Shad Khan's company plans for 1st phase of Shipyards development
Jacksonville
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision on Wonderwood Connector
Traffic
2 men accused in viral gator-involved beer run face judge
Weird News
Forecasters expect only 3 more hurricanes this season
Weather
Ware County students head back to school with new safety measures
Back To School
St. Augustine meter reader arrested on child porn charges
St Augustine
This is the deadliest day for car crashes in America
Traffic
Showers & storms firing up, heavy rain is possible
Weather
Community meeting to focus on LGBT safety concerns
Jacksonville
Weather
Posted: 1:48 PM, August 02, 2018
Updated: 1:48 PM, August 02, 2018
