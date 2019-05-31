Hurricane track cone explained

Hurricane track cones don't provide information on impacts but provide center timing predictions. Longer cones represent faster moving tropical cyclones compared to a circular shape with stationary storms.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The hurricane cone is the most popular product people seek when a storm threatens according to the National Hurricane Center, but many misinterpret what it communicates.

Test yourself: What information does the hurricane cone provide?

Wind Storm surge potential Future storm position Rain forecast Tornado threat

You are correct if you answered 3 since the cone communicates the possibilities on where the CENTER of storm may go during the next five days.

While the cone is useful for monitoring the progress of the tropical cyclone, it does not provide critical life saving information on winds, surge, rain, or tornadoes.

The cone represents only a point on the map without conveying broader storm impacts.

The center of a storm tracks outside the cone roughly once out of every three forecasts and impacts can occur well outside the storm.

The shape of the cone reflects how good or bad the National Hurricane Centers forecast have been over the past five years.

Some storms are caught in weather patterns that are easier to predict while other times conditions may be ambiguous making a forecast less reliable.

Although Jacksonville may not be in the cone of a landfalling hurricane, tornadoes can target northeast Florida since they often form in the right front quadrant of a forward moving storm.

Storm surge can indirectly impact the coast and St. Johns River even when the cone points parallel or curves away from the area.

More specific impact information is always posted on the News4jax hurricane section where you can also locate evacuation zones along with the latest interactive track.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.