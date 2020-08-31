New Tropical Depression Forms Offshore Of North Carolina But Expected To Stay Away From Land

Location 190 miles SSW of Cape Hatteras North Carolina Wind 35 mph Heading NE at 12 mph Pressure 29.8 Coordinates 76.5W, 32.6N

Discussion

At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Fifteen was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 32.6 North, longitude 76.5 West. The depression is moving toward the northeast near 12 mph (19 km/h) and a motion toward the northeast or east-northeast is expected for the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm on Tuesday, but little, if any, additional strengthening is forecast Tuesday night or Wednesday.

The estimated minimum central pressure based on the Air Force Reserve reconnaissance data is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 5:07 Monday Afternoon, August 31st

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 5:06 Monday Afternoon, August 31st

Land Hazards

SURF: Swells generated by the depression are affecting portions of the coast of North Carolina, especially along the Outer Banks. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through tomorrow. Please consult products from your local weather office.