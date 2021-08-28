New Depression Forms Over The Central Tropical Atlantic

Location 820 miles ESE of The Leeward Islands Wind 35 mph Heading NNW at 7 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 49.9W, 14.0N

Discussion

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Ten was located near latitude 14.0 North, longitude 49.9 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h) and this motion is forecast to continue this morning. By this afternoon, the depression is forecast to move northward, and then maintain that general motion into early next week. On the forecast track, the system is expected to remain over the open Atlantic well to the east of the Lesser Antilles.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None.