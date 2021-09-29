Tropical Depression Forms Over The Far Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Location 535 miles S of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading WNW at 14 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 24.6W, 8.3N

Discussion

At 200 PM CVT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twenty was located near latitude 8.3 North, longitude 24.6 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the northwest.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight and a hurricane in a couple of days.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None