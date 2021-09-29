Tropical Depression Forms Over The Far Eastern Tropical Atlantic

|Location
|535 miles S of The Cabo Verde Islands
|Wind
|35 mph
|Heading
|WNW at 14 mph
|Pressure
|29.74
|Coordinates
|24.6W, 8.3N
Discussion
At 200 PM CVT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twenty was located near latitude 8.3 North, longitude 24.6 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the northwest.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight and a hurricane in a couple of days.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None