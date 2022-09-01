Danielle Weakens To A Tropical Storm As It Remains Nearly Stationary

Location 915 miles W of The Azores Wind 70 mph Heading W at 1 mph Pressure 29.24 Coordinates 43.8W, 38.0N

Discussion

At 900 AM GMT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Danielle was located near latitude 38.0 North, longitude 43.8 West. Danielle is currently nearly stationary. A westward drift is expected today and Sunday, followed by a northward drift on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today. Some slight strengthening is expected tonight through Monday, and Danielle could regain hurricane strength on Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 990 mb (29.24 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 8:43 Saturday Morning, September 03rd

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 9:01 Saturday Morning, September 03rd

Land Hazards

None.