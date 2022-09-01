Danielle Weakens To A Tropical Storm As It Remains Nearly Stationary

|Location
|915 miles W of The Azores
|Wind
|70 mph
|Heading
|W at 1 mph
|Pressure
|29.24
|Coordinates
|43.8W, 38.0N
Discussion
At 900 AM GMT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Danielle was located near latitude 38.0 North, longitude 43.8 West. Danielle is currently nearly stationary. A westward drift is expected today and Sunday, followed by a northward drift on Monday.
Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today. Some slight strengthening is expected tonight through Monday, and Danielle could regain hurricane strength on Sunday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 990 mb (29.24 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None.