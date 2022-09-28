Tropical Depression Becomes A Remnant Low

|Location
|950 miles WNW of The Cabo Verde Islands
|Wind
|30 mph
|Heading
|NW at 14 mph
|Pressure
|29.83
|Coordinates
|38.1W, 19.1N
Discussion
At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Eleven was located near latitude 19.1 North, longitude 38.1 West. The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h) and a general northwestward motion is expected until the remnant low dissipates.
Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. The remnant low is expected to dissipate within the next day or so.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb (29.83 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None.