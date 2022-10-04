Tropical Depression Forms West Of The Cabo Verde Islands

Location 440 miles W of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading NW at 12 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 30.5W, 14.9N

Discussion

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twelve was located near latitude 14.9 North, longitude 30.5 West. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h). A fairly constant motion toward the northwest or north-northwest is expected through Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days, but the depression has some potential to become a tropical storm tonight or on Wednesday. The system is expected to dissipate by Thursday night.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 9:51 Tuesday Evening, October 04th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 9:01 Tuesday Evening, October 04th

Land Hazards

None