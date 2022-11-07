Nicole Approaching Great Abaco Island In The Northwestern Bahamas

Location 90 miles E of Great Abaco Island Wind 70 mph Heading WSW at 13 mph Pressure 29.09 Coordinates 75.7W, 26.6N

Discussion

At 400 AM EST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Nicole was located near latitude 26.6 North, longitude 75.7 West. Nicole is moving toward the west-southwest near 13 mph (20 km/h). A turn toward the west is expected today, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Thursday, and north or north-northeast on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas this morning, move near or over those islands by midday, and approach the east coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area tonight. Nicole's center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night, and then across the Carolinas Friday and Friday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected today, and Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane near the northwestern Bahamas and remain a hurricane when it reaches the east coast of Florida tonight. Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern United States Thursday through Friday, and it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night over the Mid-Atlantic states.

Nicole is a large tropical storm. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 460 miles (740 km) especially to the north of the center. A sustained wind of 36 mph (57 km/h) and a gust to 51 mph (81 km/h) were reported on Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas during the past couple of hours. A sustained wind of 41 mph (67 km/h) was recently reported at the Dania Pier in southeastern Florida.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 985 mb (29.09 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 6:13 Wednesday Morning, November 09th

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the west coast of Florida north of Bonita Beach to Indian Pass. The Tropical Storm Warning has also been extended northward from Altamaha Sound Georgia to South Santee River South Carolina.

The Hurricane Watch from the Flagler/Volusia County Line to Ponte Vedra Beach Florida has been discontinued.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for, * The Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas * Boca Raton to Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for, * Andros Island, New Providence, and Eleuthera in the northwestern Bahamas * Hallandale Beach Florida to Boca Raton Florida * Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida to South Santee River South Carolina * North of Bonita Beach to Indian Pass Florida * Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for, * North Palm Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia * Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown Florida

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for, * Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton Florida * Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for, * South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach Florida * Altamaha Sound Georgia to South Santee River South Carolina * Anclote River Florida to Indian Pass Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for, * South of Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef Florida

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.

Interests in the remainder of Florida and along the southeastern coast of the United States should monitor the progress of Nicole.

For storm information specific to your area in the United States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside of the United States, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Tropics Models at 4:00 Wednesday Night, November 09th

Land Hazards

Key messages for Nicole can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2, WMO header WTNT42 KNHC, and on the web at www.hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT2.shtml.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are occurring across the northwestern Bahamas, and hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area later today. Tropical storm conditions are also occurring along portions of the east coast of Florida and will spread northward within the warning area through Georgia and South Carolina today and tonight. Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area in Florida tonight or Thursday morning. Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area tonight. Tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area along the west coast of Florida by this evening or tonight.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide,

* North Palm Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia including the St. Johns River to the Fuller Warren Bridge, 3 to 5 ft * Altamaha Sound Georgia to the South Santee River South Carolina, 2 to 4 ft * St. Johns River south of the Fuller Warren Bridge to Georgetown Florida, 2 to 4 ft * Hallandale Beach to North Palm Beach, 2 to 4 ft * Anclote River to Indian Pass, 2 to 4 ft * Englewood to Anclote River including Tampa Bay, 1 to 3 ft * North of Ocean Reef to Hallandale Beach including Biscayne Bay, 1 to 2 ft

Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 4 to 6 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast of the northwestern Bahamas in areas of onshore winds.

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the north of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

RAINFALL: Nicole is expected to produce the following rainfall amounts through Friday night:

* Northwest Bahamas into the eastern, central and northern portions of the Florida Peninsula: 3 to 5 inches with local maxima of 8 inches. * Southeast into the southern and central Appalachians, western Mid-Atlantic, and eastern portions of Tennessee, Kentucky, and Ohio: 2 to 4 inches with local maxima of 6 inches along the Blue Ridge. * Northern Mid-Atlantic into portions of New York: 1 to 4 inches.

Flash and urban flooding will be likely, along with possible renewed river rises on the St. John’s River, across the Florida Peninsula today into Thursday. Heavy rainfall from this system will spread northward across portions of the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and New York Thursday into Friday night, where flooding impacts will be possible.

TORNADOES: A few tornadoes are possible this evening through Thursday across eastern Florida, southeastern Georgia, and southern South Carolina.

SURF: Large swells generated by Nicole will affect the northwestern Bahamas, the east coast of Florida, and much of the southeastern United States coast during the next several days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.