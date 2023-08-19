New Depression Forms

Location 855 miles E of The Northern Leeward Islands Wind 35 mph Heading WNW at 16 mph Pressure 29.71 Coordinates 50.2W, 16.7N

Discussion

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Six was located near latitude 16.7 North, longitude 50.2 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h) and a turn to the west is expected later today with a gradual decrease in forward motion over the next day or so. On Monday, the depression is expected to turn back to the west-northwest.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The depression is expected to be short-lived and become a remnant low by Monday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 5:14 Saturday Afternoon, August 19th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None