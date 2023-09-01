Tropical Depression Forms Over The Eastern Atlantic

|Location
|375 miles NW of The Cabo Verde Islands
|Wind
|35 mph
|Heading
|NNW at 8 mph
|Pressure
|29.74
|Coordinates
|28.3W, 19.6N
Discussion
At 200 PM CVT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twelve was located near latitude 19.6 North, longitude 28.3 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A motion toward the north-northwest and northwest at a faster forward speed is expected through Sunday. A turn toward the west-northwest is forecast later on Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today or this evening. The system is likely to weaken early Sunday and degenerate to a remnant low by late Sunday.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None