New Tropical Depression Forms In The Central Atlantic

|Location
|1170 miles E of The Lesser Antilles
|Wind
|35 mph
|Heading
|NW at 12 mph
|Pressure
|29.74
|Coordinates
|43.8W, 14.4N
Discussion
At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Fifteen was located near latitude 14.4 North, longitude 43.8 West. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm late today and could become a hurricane late this weekend.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None