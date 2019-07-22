Tropical disturbance getting too close for comfort for Floridians

Small batch of clouds over Bahamas will track toward south Florida Tuesday. Models track moisture North & Northeast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The National Hurricane Center upped the chance for tropical development to 60% for a cluster of thunderstorms east of Miami.

Whether it organizes or not, the impacts to the state at this point will simply boost typical summer storms over central and southern Florida on Tuesday.



The satellite looks more organized Monday afternoon with storm increasing near an area of low pressure located near Andros Island in the Bahamas.

Tropical moisture will move into the state Tuesday boosting heavy rainfall in afternoon thunderstorms.

The bulk of the tropical moisture then shifts toward Jacksonville Wednesday combining with an unusual southern cold front over Georgia.

This will be the trigger for widespread frequent rain Wednesday and into Thursday around NEFLA.

Summer rain gets a boost in JAX as front traps tropical moisture Wednesday

The likelihood of any named system is low due to unfavorable winds aloft due to the proximity of the cold front.

Those steering winds with the upper trough will eventually push the low offshore of the east coast

of the Florida peninsula and toward the mid-Atlantic by Friday.



