Additional $6.7M approved for St. Johns County Irma expenses

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - FEMA approved two projects that will cover expenses related to damage caused by Hurricane Irma in St. Johns County.

The funds will reimburse the cost of the project for debris removal following the September, 2017 hurricane. The storm left about 250,000 cubic yards of debris, more than 160 hazardous leaning trees and about 1,240 hanging branches throughout the county that was removed and transported to debris disposal sites, according to FEMA.

Another project was approved to reimburse the county for removal of debris from the rights of way to private roads that posed a public hazard.

FEMA had already approved almost $1.4 million for St. Johns County Hurricane Irma-related expenses.

The Public Assistance program is available in all 67 Florida counties through the federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Irma. More than 1,000 government entities and nonprofits across Florida are seeking Public Assistance reimbursement for Hurricane Irma.

