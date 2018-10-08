Northeast Florida counties taking 'watch and see' approach to Michael

With Hurricane Michael expected to blast Florida this week, Gov. Rick Scott on Monday expanded a state of emergency to include 35 counties, from the Panhandle to as far east as Columbia and Baker counties.

Though Michael's impact on Northeast Florida could be difficult to predict, emergency operation centers in the area are preparing for the storm.

Scott on Sunday issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in 26 counties in Northwest Florida, the Big Bend region and North Central Florida. That declaration stretched from Escambia County in the western end of the Panhandle to Columbia County in North Central Florida and Levy County along the Gulf Coast. The expansion Monday added Bradford, Pasco, Hernando, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Alachua, Union and Baker counties.

Also, Scott asked President Donald Trump to declare what is known as a “pre-landfall emergency” for the state.

TRACKING MICHAEL: Hurricane warnings issued for Gulf Coast as Michael approaches

Hurricane Michael is expected to hit Northwest Florida or the Big Bend in the middle of the week as what the National Hurricane Center has described as a “major hurricane.” The storm is expected to bring power outages, storm surge, rains, flash flooding and tornadoes.

Baker County

In Baker County, officials were taking a "watch and see" approach on Monday before making major decisions about shelters and schools when they meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday,

"We will look in the morning where the storm is tracking, the intensity of the storm," said Capt. Chris Volz, head of the Baker County Emergency Operations Center. "You’re going to make some decisions based on opening or shelter. Do we need a shelter? Whether it’s general population or special-needs shelter -- those are the things we have to look at. How that impacts our schools. Does (one of) our schools provide one of those shelters for us? And, of course, the hospital is our special-needs shelter."

Volz said the EOC is preparing for the worst, and asked for Baker County residents to do the same.

"Make sure you have plenty of food, water and medications up-to-date," he said. "Just being vigilant, making sure you can check your house for any loose debris, tree limbs, garbage -- anything that could become airborne. Make sure your property is safe. Make sure your home is safe."

Out of an abundance of caution, Volz said, the Baker County School District has postponed homecoming events, probably until next week.

Columbia County

It was the same "wait and see" approach on Monday in Columbia County, near Lake City.

Shayne Morgan, director of the Columbia County Emergency Operation Center, told News4Jax that officials were monitoring the storm and discussing options.

"We are trying to plan on a worst-case scenario," Morgan said.

In the past, Columbia County has experienced flooding from tropical storms and hurricanes in the Gulf.

"We are looking at the forecast right now for our county. We’re looking at 4 to 5 inches of rain. It just depends on what area the heaviest part of the rain falls," Morgan said. "(If it's) the low-lying area (with) poor drainage, then, yeah, flooding might be an issue."

Columbia County Emergency Management officials continue to monitor Michael as it moves north and recommended that residents prepare an emergency supply kit for the storm.

News4Jax was told that Cambridge Prep Academy, a private school in Lake City, will be closed Wednesday and Thursday during Michael.

As of late Monday afternoon, there was no word about public schools.

St. Johns County

In the historic city of St. Augustine in St. Johns County, officials on Monday were expecting a one-two punch, and warned of potential flooding downtown.

Despite Hurricane Michael approaching Florida from the Gulf Coast side, the system is expected to bring rain around the same time the king tide, an astronomical event, is expected, making St. Augustine more vulnerable to flooding.

"We're cleaning all of the storm drains," said Michael Cullum, director of St. Augustine's Public Works Department. "We’re making sure that any debris that is on the street is removed prior to the storm so that the water can actually get out of the system as soon as the king tide recedes.”

St. Johns County Emergency Management said Monday that it is monitoring Michael and participating in conference calls with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, National Weather Service Jacksonville and National Hurricane Center to get the most up-to-date information.

PRINT: Checklist of hurricane supplies | 2018 Hurricane Survival Guide

Jacksonville

High tides are also a concern in Jacksonville Beach, where the city on Monday was taking steps to minimize possible flooding by making sure holding tanks for water underground were clear of debris.

The extraordinary high tides are expected Tuesday. But rough surf and strong winds were a concern for lifeguards who said beachgoers were still in the water despite the fact that there were few lifeguards on hand.

"The rough, pounding surf is going to be overwhelming for most people's swimming ability," said Rob Emahiser, with Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue.

The same tides will also have an effect along the St. Johns River, where Jacksonville's historic San Marco and Riverside neighborhoods saw major flooding last year during Hurricane Irma.

At a news conference downtown Monday afternoon, Mayor Lenny Curry said he's been in regular communication with the governor, and emergency operation officials are monitoring the storm, though Michael is not expected to drastically affect Jacksonville.

"A hurricane is not coming our way. We want to make it clear to people: Be ready, be prepared, pay attention and we're ready to go," Curry said. "There's no reason to do a mad dash right now. We're not under a watch or warning. It's weather. It can change. Just be prepared."

The mayor said public works officials were working to clear storm drains and ditches to prevent any potential flooding.

Greg Conger, who owns property on the Southside along the river, said he's not sure what to expect from the king tide.

"It is a problem. One of the problems is just getting in and out of here with a vehicle," Conger told News4Jax on Monday. "Luckily, my units are raised off the ground. I missed getting flooded -- I had an inch last year."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it's also monitoring the storm.

Copyright WJXT and News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.