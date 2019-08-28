Boise State, FSU eyeing strengthening Hurricane Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Boise State and Florida State expect to make a decision Thursday about their season opener, which could be affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The neutral-site game is scheduled to be played Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida. Dorian gained hurricane strength earlier Wednesday and is forecast to become a powerful storm in the next few days.

Officials could consider starting the game earlier Saturday or canceling it altogether.

Florida State says in a statement that "we continue to be in contact with the governor's office, our partners in Jacksonville and Boise State's athletics department. At this time, there is no change in the status of the game. We will provide an update Thursday morning."

Boise State is scheduled to travel to Jacksonville on Thursday. Florida State is slated to make the trip Friday.

The State Emergency Operations Center has a staff on duty monitoring the storm. Before the weekend, the room will be packed with people.

"Obviously, we don't want to pull triggers too late, so, we don't want to do things too early, like evacuate or over evacuate and put people on the road," said Jared Markowitz, the EOC director. "We have to plan for all the contingencies."

