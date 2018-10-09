City Rescue Mission extends emergency shelter for Hurricane Michael

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City Rescue Mission is extending hours at its New Life Inn in anticipation of Hurricane Michael’s potential impact here in Jacksonville.

The homeless shelter is pushing back checkout time to 9 a.m. Wednesday, and possibly later, depending on how long severe weather lasts as Michael pushes across the state, according to a news release.

The organization said it is closely monitoring hurricane forecasts and will extend emergency services as needed as part of its ongoing effort to provide a safe shelter for those in need.

Check-in for guests ran from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

All guests will receive warm meals and shelter to those who need help riding out the storm.

