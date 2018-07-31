Deadline approaching for National Flood Insurance Program renewal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The clock is ticking for Congress to renew the National Flood Insurance Program.

The program expires when the clock strikes midnight- unless Congress renews it.

Under the program, thousands of people in Florida are protected after Hurricanes. If the program isn’t renewed, new buyers will not be able to get federal flood insurance.

A four-month extension on the program was filed by The House, but it is now in the hands of the Senate to approve.

Hurricane Irma destroyed many homes and caused significant flooding for thousands of people across Florida.

According to the Palm Beach Post, there are 1.8 million NFIP policies in Florida- which is the most in the entire country.

After Hurricane Irma, there were 28,588 NFIP claims in the state:

Duval County reported the most flood claims (36,830)

St. Johns reported almost 10,489 claims

Clay County reported 9,358 claims

Nassau County had 4,052 claims

If the Senate does not approve the program and it expires, people who already have NFIP policies will still have coverage.

