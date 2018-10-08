FAMU canceling class, campus events due to Hurricane Michael

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida A&M University's main campus in Tallahassee canceled upcoming campus activities and classes in preparation for Hurricane Michael.

According to the university, Florida A&M University Developmental Research School, Educational Research Center for Child Development and the Crestview campus are closed beginning Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. They will remain closed through October 12.

All normal operations are expected to resume October 15.

Residence halls and the main dining center will remain open. An on-campus shelter for students and employees will open at noon on Tuesday in the Band Rehearsal Hall in the Foster-Tanner Music Building.

In the event of a power outage, boxed meals and water will be delivered to people on campus.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.