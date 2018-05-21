FEMA approves $2.6M for Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts

ATLANTA, Fla. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved $2.6 million in grants for the City of Jacksonville and St. Johns County to help the recovery efforts following Hurricane Matthew.

The grants are intended to reimburse costs incurred for debris removal following the storm that swept Florida's east coast in October 2016. The City of Jacksonville will receive a grant for $1,161,542, while St. Johns County will receive $1,464,072.

LINK: Additional information about grant program

Each grant amounts to at least 75 percent of the federal cost share of debris removal. The remainder will come from non-federal sources.

To date, FEMA has approved more than $277 million for the state of Florida under the Public Assistance grant program as a result of damage from Hurricane Matthew.

