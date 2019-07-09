FEMA: Sign up for flood insurance before it's too late

Scott Olson/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Is your home insured for flood damage?

There’s perhaps no better time than now to check because the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's forecasters predict we could see up to eight hurricanes this season.

That’s why the Federal Emergency Management Agency and National Flood Insurance Program are calling for Jacksonville residents to take steps to prepare for a storm before it’s too late.

Hurricane preparations checklist Here are some of the steps you can take right now to prepare for a hurricane. Clear debris from your gutters and drains

Move valuables and documents to a safe place

Stock up on storm supplies (Build-A-Kit That Fits)

Plan and practice your flood evacuation route

Make a hurricane plan for your pets

Elevate any devices above the ground Source: FEMA/FloodSmart.gov

Chances are you already have hurricane insurance. So why get flood insurance? For one, your existing policy likely doesn’t cover flood damage. Also, an inch of water could cost over $25,000 in repairs.

Insured losses from Hurricane Michael have topped $6.6 billion in Florida, according to figures provided by the Office of Insurance Regulation. Losses from Irma the year before that exceeded $11 billion.

If you’ve purchased flood insurance, it can help you or your business rebound much faster from a storm. If you haven’t, you might want to sign up because policies typically take 30 days to begin.

Aside from insurance, now’s also a good time to make sure you’ve got an evacuation plan, you’re stocked up on three days’ worth of storm supplies and you’ve compiled all your key paperwork.

