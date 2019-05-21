Andrea weakens to depression, expected to break up soon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Less than a day after forming over the western Atlantic, becoming the first named storm of the 2019 hurricane season, subtropical storm Andrea has weakened to a depression.

Maximum sustained winds have slowed to near 35 mph with further weakening expected as the depression is predicted to break up by Tuesday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m., the center of the subtropical depression was located roughly 280 miles west-southwest of Bermuda. Its path is anticipated to move north with a turn toward the northeast and east later on.

Currently, there are no active coastal warnings or watches, but those living in Bermuda should continue to track the depression's progress.

