Get ready: Preparation is key for upcoming hurricane season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Preparation is key. That was the message from officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Weather Service, National Hurricane Center officials gathered in Brunswick for the start of the hurricane season.

"None of us are safe from the wrath of natural disasters. We must take action now to reduce future consequences," Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Brock Long said.

Florida's Panhandle is still struggling to recover from Category 5 Hurricane Michael, with some residents still living in tents, trying to sort out how they can rebuild what was lost.

Leslie Chapman-Hernderson, president and CEO of Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH), says: "If you haven't already, today is the perfect day to get ready and get Hurricane Strong."

HurricaneStrong.org has hurricane preparation broken down into 5 easy steps:

Know your flood evacuation zone

Build a disaster supply kit

Get an insurance checkup

Strengthen your home

Check on your neighbor

Kenneth Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center, says it is not a matter of if you will be impacted by a storm, but rather when.

"There is a difference between wanting things and being committed to things. We all want to be safe during a hurricane event, but are we committed to it?" says Steven Cooper, director of the NWS Southern Region.

Cooper says we know the next big storm is going to occur, we've seen our share of really big storms over the past few years. Eventually, we are going to have the flooding or the wind, so now is the time to get ready and protect ourselves from the inevitable.

