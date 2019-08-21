Tropical Storm Chantal forms over far north Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tropical Storm Chantal has formed way out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It will never impact any land masses as its existence will be brief.

I should have listened to my own comments about the National Hurricane Center rather spuriously naming high latitude non-tropical hybrid systems. This is exactly what took place this evening.

Here are the comments from the National Hurricane Center on newly formed Chantal:

Recent scatterometer wind data and passive microwave satellite images indicate that the small low pressure system that the NHC hasbeen monitoring for the past few days has developed a well-definedsurface wind circulation and contains tropical-storm-force windssouth of the cyclone's center. Therefore, the low has become Tropical Storm Chantal.

Hmmmm....

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Early Tuesday evening, NHC was giving it a 40% chance of developing. Yet, I still suspect that the NHC is 90% bored due to a slow start to August. And we all love this.

Up to 40%... yet, looks ragged and unlikely to develop.

Reminder, the entity in which the NHC works under is NOAA and NOAA has made a seasonal forecast of 10-18 storms this season. We have had two weak systems, one being a hurricane for about 3 hours.

In other words, the season is going to have to ramp up in a hurry to make these numbers,

And it might, but more on this in a moment.

Back to the area of concern. This small low pressure that weakly developed along the stalled out front this weekend has pushed off the Del-Mar-VA and is now cruising eastward, out to sea. No matter what becomes of it, it will remain well out to sea and fade entirely, and soon.

So, this will (should) not be adding to the seasonal totals.

Since I am also happily bored, here's some thoughts of how seasonal totals in the past were so much lower than the super active past 25 years.

First, there have been many more legit tropical storms and hurricanes, it has been a cycle up period. This upcycle was also forecasted way back in the 1980s by Dr. William Gray and his team at Colorado State University. Their decadal seasonal projection was based upon a 40-year cycle of active and less active Atlantic hurricane seasons. The 1970s through the mid-1990s were part of a down cycle, since then we have been in the upcycle.

And it has been very busy.

Additionally, with so many people thoroughly watching all of the satellite data more intently since the internet has been available to everyone, smaller, more high latitude systems that were not necessarily tracked in the past are now being classified much more frequently.

In other words, these hybrid systems have always been there but were not counted as they are today.

Back to what's happening right now. Nothing. There are some hints that by the very end of the month the season will begin to bubble up, see below this is the European forecast model suggesting maybe one very weak and one very possible tropical system coming off the Coast of Africa around the 29th of the month (2 weeks).

