Hurricane Michael powers ashore as strong Category 4 storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hurricane Michael made landfall Wednesday afternoon just northwest of Mexico Beach as a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm.

Rainbands were hammering the coast by 10 a.m., according to News4Jax reporters in the storm path.

An Extreme Wind Warning was issued for Hurricane Michael's eyewall about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. The warning was in effect until 2:15 p.m. for Gulf County, Southern Bay County and Southwestern Franklin County. Residents were urged to take cover and treat the winds like an approaching tornado.

The latest advisory, posted Wednesday at 2 p.m., shows the storm with sustained winds of 155 mph. It was headed north-northeast at 14 mph. The threshold for a Category 5 storm is 157 mph.

Jacksonville will experience tropical storm force gusts Thursday morning long after the hurricane's landfall and pushes northwest of Waycross in central Georgia.

Isolated tornadoes are possible overnight Wednesday in southern Georgia which is under a tropical storm warning.

Michael is expected to dump heavy rainfall along the northeastern Gulf Coast. Jacksonville will experience tropical downpours and storms by Wednesday evening as the system makes landfall.

Below is a summary of the watches and warnings currently in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida to Anclote River Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

Anclote River Florida to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina to Duck North Carolina

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

Alabama/Florida border to Suwannee River Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

Suwanee River Florida to Chassahowitzka Florida

North of Fernandina Beach Florida to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds



