Hurricane season officially starts Friday: Are you ready?

MIAMI - Experts are forecasting a 75 percent chance that the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season will be near or above normal.

But even considering the prediction, people should still prepare for the unexpected, making sure they are ready for the hurricane season, the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from Friday to Nov. 30, with the peak taking place between mid-August and late October, experts said.

The Coast Guard offered the following tips this season:

-- Prepare a disaster kit in the case of an emergency. If you’re not sure what to put inside the kit, check this website.

-- Familiarize yourself with your surroundings. Learn the elevation of your house and property. Hurricanes often bring storm surge, which is considered the greatest threat to property and life during any tropical storm. Know your community’s evacuation routes and how you would get to higher ground.

-- Check the weather. The Coast Guard mobile app for boating safety is a handy tool, as is the News4Jax app, our weather app and hurricane app.

-- Secure your boats. Make sure your watercraft can be strapped down ashore or ensure it is properly equipped to ride out the storm at your marina.

-- Listen to local officials. If you are told to evacuate, do so immediately. You should consider evacuating if you live near bodies of water, a mobile home or high-rise building.

Inside News4Jax:

Hurricane survival kit checklist

Hurricane 2018 survival guide: Print this today

Know your flood/evacuation zone

Don't forget these 5 items while shopping for hurricane supplies

Plan for emergency communications

Have a storm plan for pets

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.